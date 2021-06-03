Police, robbers in shootout at UNIMA campus

Police and robbers were involved in a shootout at University of Malawi (UNIMA) campus in Zomba this afternoon.

According to a statement by Vice Principal of the University Dr Mervis Kamanga, the shootout happened at the entrance of the university which is in Zomba.

“There was an altercation between the police and suspected robbers around the entrance to the university. In the course of that, gunfire was exchanged and the robbers were apprehended,” said Kamanga.

According to reports, a van containing money was going to University of Malawi to pay security officers and the thieves attempted to hijack the van.

The robbers were ambushed by police officers leading to a shootout that saw one of the robbers gunned down.

Police Spokesperson for the Eastern Region Joseph said this evening that details about the incident were still sketchy.