Man arrested for duping people by promising police bail

Police in Mangochi have arrested a 38-year-old man for stealing money from relatives of suspects at Mangochi Police Station waiting shelter.

The suspect has been identified as Lewis Labson.

According to Police, he was conspiring with another man who was posing as a police officer.

Labson pretended to be a complainant who was waiting to be assisted at Mangochi Police Station waiting shelter.

At the shelter, he was targeting relatives of suspects in police custody and was connecting them to the fake police officer, saying he would organise bail for the suspects in custody.

For the bail, Labson was demanding K40,000.00 paid through either Airtel Money or TNM Mpamba accounts.

Labson was arrested following an incident that happened on May 29, 2021 at Mangochi Police Station waiting shelter.

One of the persons reported the matter to police officers.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to trace the fake police officer.

Lewis Labson hails from Saitikadzuwa village in traditional authority Mponda in Mangochi.