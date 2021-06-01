Man arrested for setting house ablaze with granny, 80, inside

Police in Chikwawa have arrested a man aged 37 for killing his 80-year-old grandmother after he set a house on fire while the grandmother was inside.

Chikwawa police spokesperson Dickson Matemba has identified the suspect as Paul Flyton.

He committed the crime during the night of May 21, 2021 at Mandele village under Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa District.

According to Matemba, Flyton had some disagreements with his relatives. As a result, he became enraged and thereafter set ablaze five houses.

The granny Erra Nadzikhale was in one of the houses. She died after failing to escape from the burning house.

The suspect had been at large until on May 31, 2021 when well-wishers tipped police of his whereabouts.

Flyton will appear in court soon to answer charges of arson and murder.