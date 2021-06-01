Chakwera has widened access to education for all in Malawi – RUFORUM  

The Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (RUFORUM), which has named President Lazarus Chakwera as a champion for higher education in Africa, says the Malawi leader has widened access to education for all in Malawi.

RUFORUM executive secretary Professor Adipala Ekwamu made the remarks in Lilongwe this morning at an event where Chakwera was recognized as champion of higher education.

According to Ekwamu, the organization’s choice has been motivated by Chakwera’s work in the education sector including his government’s emphasis on education of the girl child.

“You have continued to be a strong advocate to establishment of more tertiary education [institutions] in Malawi.

“Your government has ensured that education receives significant investment as reflected by the education sector receiving highest allocation in the Malawi budget, this is a unique case,” he said.

He added that Chakwera actively advocates for higher education, science and technology not only for Malawi, but for Africa at large.

Reading a citation, RUFORUM deputy executive secretary Dr Alice Mweetwa claimed that Chakwera, since becoming president, has spared no time to put in place programs whose impacts are already visible on the Malawi economy.

RUFORUM is a network of 129 universities in 38 countries in Africa and five of the universities are from Malawi. Among others, the organisation works with innovators at different universities to help them develop their ideas into commercial ventures

Chakwera in his remarks said he is aware of how big a responsibility it is to be RUFORUM’s champion for higher education.

He noted that the organization has already had a big impact on education in Africa and it is his responsibility as a champion to see that impact deepen.