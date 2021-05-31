Vuwa goes to African Court over nullification of election results

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician Symon Vuwa Kaunda has dragged Malawi Government to the African Court on Human and People’s Rights in Tanzania over the nullification of his 2019 win in Nkhatabay Central parliamentary elections.

A notice of acknowledgement of receipt shows the application was received by the court on May 5.

Kaunda wants the African court to review the Supreme Court ruling that nullified his election victory.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe has confirmed receiving the notice of application. Silungwe is expected to advise government on the way forward.

However, the Malawi Electoral Commission has said it is yet to be served with notice.

The commission is currently activities ahead of a by-election in Nkhatabay Central.

In 2019, MEC declared Kaunda as winner of the elections with 6,418 votes against close competitor Ralph Mhone’s 6,412.

Mhone challenged Vuwa’s election arguing that there were irregularities that affected the outcome.

However, High Court Judge Thomson Ligowe in 2019 threw away the petition by Mhone saying there was no sufficient evidence that monitors were barred from signing result sheets or that votes in some centres were changed in Kaunda’s favour.

The High Court ruling forced Mhone to take the issue to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Appeal in Blantyre nullified the results.