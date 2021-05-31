Mzomera acquitted over Chakwera rally violence

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has been cleared of accusations of disrupting a Lazarus Chakwera rally in 2016.

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Mzuzu has also found four other accused persons with no case to answer.

The court says the state has failed to prove the case against the suspects.

The suspects were accused of proposing violence, causing malicious damage and indecent assault among other accounts which were alleged to have been committed in 2016 in Mzuzu.

At time, Dr Lazarus Chakwera – now Malawi President of Malawi – held a Malawi Congress Party rally at Chibavi ground in Mzuzu. A group of people attacked MCP supporters at the rally with panga knives.

Ngwira was answering the charges while already serving a four-year jail term for misappropriating public funds. Ngwira misused the funds when he was serving as member of parliament for Mzimba Hora constituency.