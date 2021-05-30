Gwamba, Waxy Kay beef doesn’t concern me-Suffix

Gospel hip-hop star Suffix has distanced himself from the controversy involving his counterparts Gwamba and Waxy Kay.

In response to Waxy’s song which is aimed at Gwamba, the ndikanakhala judge star says he is a fan of both artists thus he cannot dip his nose into their issues.

“Their beef or issues? That has none to do with me, they both my guys,” said Suffix.

The Lilongwe based artist has also advised Waxy Kay to show some respect for Gwamba citing his immense contributions in the local music industry.

“Waxy Kay? I am a huge fan of that kid. Gwamba? Put some respect on his name no doubt that he has contributed a lot to this industry.”

According to Waxy Kay, he attacked Gwamba because the better hit-maker promised to work with him, promises which were not fulfilled. He added that Suffix’s name only came into play as an example of a model of high merit.

“Suffix sizikumukhuza iye mamuika ngati chitsanzo choimba Nyimbo za nzeru mu hip-hop gospel (This doesn’t concern Suffix, I used him as an example of a good gospel hip-hop artist),” said Waxy.

The Machinjiri based starlet fired shots at Gwamba in a track called Bola Suffix.