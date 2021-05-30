Dedza Secondary School honors Mutharika

As part of 70th anniversary celebrations for Dedza Secondary School, the school has given an award to former Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika, one of the school’s famous alumni.

Mutharika was among recipients of the Sapere Aude Award.

In his comment after receiving the award, Mutharika said it is an honour to be recognized by his former school.

“I was delighted today to virtually attend Dedza Secondary School’s Platinum Jubilee marking the institution’s 70 years of existence.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Dedza Secondary School Alumni Association and Dedza Secondary School for deciding to place me among one of those being recognized for outstanding service to the nation. It is a huge honor for me to receive the Sapere Aude Award,” he said.

Mutharika ruled Malawi between 2014 and 2020. He also stayed in the US for about four decades where he was a law professor.

“Let me say that each and every one of us were born Malawians and placed in a time such as this to contribute to this great country using what God gave us,” said Mutharika yesterday.

Alumni of the school dating back to 1951 were part of the celebrations in Dedza.

Dedza Secondary School has produced various influential individuals including former president late Bingu wa Mutharika, former Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe, Professor Jack Wirima of Mwaiwathu private hospital, High Court judge Redson Kapindu and motivational speaker Henry Kachaje.