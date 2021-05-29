Mzuzu based Super League teams invade southern and central regions

Mzuzu based Super League teams are in the central and southern regions of Malawi this weekend as the hunt for points continues in the Tnm Super League.

Ekwendeni Hammers will face Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday before playing Ntopwa on Sunday.

Mzuzu Warriors will be at Police headquarters in area 30 to play against Blue Eagles before meeting Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium on Sunday while Moyale Barracks will be at Chitowe playing their brothers in arms from Salima, Mafco FC on Sunday.

In separate interviews, coaches of all teams were optimistic to bring home maximum points.

Etson Kadenge, Hammers coach, said all is well as his side geared to play lungs out.

“The 90 minutes time will determine who is the best, every team in Super League is equal. As I always say we are not fighting for championship we are here to entertain people and people will enjoy the game against Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium,” said Kadenge.

Assistant coach for Moyale Prichard Mwansa has promised to bring home three points over Mafco on Sunday.

“Mafco is a good side we know that, but we are going to be the best and bring home the maximum points we are here to fight as the champions race is still open to all teams and we are here not to drop any point until the last whistle of the league,” Mwansa said.

On his part, Gilbert Chirwa Warriors coach whose side is fighting for relegation said he is working hard to remain in the league.

“We are not safe as Warriors is bottom of the log table and as of now the team is doing everything to push out of relegation zone, so playing Blue Eagles and Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe is another tough assignment but we will work hard for points,” said Chirwa.

Hammers are on third position with 26 points, Moyale are on sixth position with 25 points while Mzuzu Warriors are the bottom of the league table with 14 points. All teams have played 16 games.

Silver Strikers are still on top of the table with 38 points seconded by Nyasa Big Bullets with 33 points on the log table of Malawi elite league.