BT district council in drive to mobilise voters

Acting District Commissioner for Blantyre, Hastings Dowe says the district has intensify initiatives aimed at wooing people to register in-droves ahead of the June 29 by-elections.

Voter verification and registration exercise in readiness for the polls is currently underway in Chikwembere Ward, Blantyre North constituency.

In an interview Dowe said the district council has already started engaging traditional leaders to help in mobilising their subjects to register and verify their names in large numbers ahead of the polls.

“Together with the Malawi Electoral Commission-MEC through the district’s elections supervisory team we have managed to develop modalities aimed at mobilising voters by engaging traditional and religious leaders to champion the cause”, said Dowe

Dowe added:” we are currently monitoring the voter verification and registration process and our information department has already reached out to a lot people in the council by sending messages aimed at mobilising voters to take part in the exercise”.

A spot check in some of the registration centres namely Mlambe 2, Mpanda and Namalondwe primary schools has shown that the exercise has now started to pick up as new registrants and some people are flocking to the centres to verify their details.

MEC officials have attributed the change to vigorous voter civic education the commission is conducting in the ward.

The commission is conducting by-elections in Chikwembere Ward following the demise of councillor Mathews Siyad Jirani of the Democratic Progressive Party-DPP.