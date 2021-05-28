Man arrested for raping child in Rumphi

Rumphi Police are keeping in custody a 20- year-old man identified as Wilson Nyirenda for raping and impregnating a child.

Nyirenda is suspected to have raped the girl on several occasions in February this year.

“The practice continued until March when the girl missed her monthly period. Mother to the victim noticed some changes on her daughter and upon being quizzed, she revealed the ordeal,” police said.

Later, the matter was reported to Rumphi police where the child was referred to Rumphi district hospital for medical examination.

Following up the case, on Wednesday night, May 26, 2021, a team of police officers who were on BASADI operation arrested Nyirenda.

Nyirenda will appear in court soon to answer charge of defilement which contravenes Section 138 of the Penal code.

Meanwhile, police continue to appeal to citizens to protect the girl child from abuses.

Wilson Nyirenda comes from Chikazinga Village under Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.