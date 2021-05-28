Anti-Malasa Anglicans threaten to disrupt diocesan meeting

By Chikondi Kasichi

Anglican Petitioners of Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire demanding removal of their bishop Brighton Vitta Malasa have threatened to disturb the Diocesan Standing Committee (DSC) meeting which is expected to take place today at the headquarters at Chilema in Zomba and which will be presided over by Church’s Provincial bishop for East Africa Rt Reverend Albert Chama.

According to some of the petitioners who spoke with Malawi24, the concerned Anglican members have planned to disturb the meeting.

Organising Secretary for the Youth at the Diocese Godfrey Namatcheni Kumbanga told us that they will do this because bishop Chama decided to preside over the meeting without responding to their concerns against Bishop Malasa.

“We have agreed not to allow Provincial bishop Chama to hold the DSC meeting before responding to our petition,” said Kumbanga.

He added that Petitioners have been waiting to meet with him to discuss on the issues surrounding audit report which was released concerning mismanagement of Diocesan funds by bishop Malasa.

In addition, Kumbanga said they want to disturb the meeting for not taking them on board to address concerns that have been unresolved for some years.

The conflict between bishop Malasa and the group started some years ago following allegations that the bishop has been misappropriating diocesan funds and taking the diocese as his personal farm where his leadership is not desirable.

Provincial bishop Chama overseas Anglican churches in Malawi, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia.

A financial audit report which was released shows that money was really mismanaged but does not indicate who mismanaged the funds.

It is not known how the meeting will be held as the plan to disturb is there.