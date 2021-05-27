Pipes run dry in Blantyre

There are dry taps in the commercial city of Blantyre as the Blantyre water board has been conducting maintenance works at the pumping station Walker’s Ferry.

The Blantyre Water Board announced that the interruption would only be for not more than ten hours on Wednesday, May 26,2021 but it has extended Thursday May 27, 2021.

It is reported that the Electricity Supply of Malawi (Escom) requested for a total shutdown of water as they wanted to install prepaid meters at the Walker’s Ferry pumping station which is said is for improved service delivery.

Updating its customers on Thursday, the institution through its Facebook page has said that the maintenance works that were being carried out at Walker’s Ferry have now been completed.

The Board said it has been pumping at 50% since last night and works on the remaining pumps were done throughout the night until Thursday, however, other areas are still experiencing dry taps.

The institution has therefore apologized to customers for the prolonged works which were due to unexpected technical challenges but says most areas will have water by Thursday evening.

“While some areas already started receiving water yesterday, water supply to other areas will resume later in the day today. Once again, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and we appreciate your patience and understanding,” reads part of the post.