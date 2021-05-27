FAM Women’s League kick off Saturday

After a year-long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic Women’s football returns with the kickoff of the FAM Women’s League this Saturday.
About 24 teams will take part in the competition which is divided into two phases.
The first phase will be a Regional championship involving eight teams per region who will play in a round robin format on home and away basis.
Then a national championship will follow drawing together the top three teams from each Region.
National Women’s Football Association General Secretary Linah Mtegha said the association is looking forward to a competitive season.
“We are happy that the League is starting after waiting for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As NWFA, we are expecting exciting games which will be more competitive because the players are eager to play after being idle for year.
“We however know that the Covid-19 pandemic is still among us so we have put in place a number of measures to make sure our players, officials and everyone at the match venues is safe. All matches will be played behind closed venues, temperatures will be checked at the entrance and masking up and sanitizing will be a must to all people attending our,” said Mtegha.
The League is expected to finish in September.
Below are the fixtures for this weekend
Southern Region
Saturday 29 May 2021
Evirom Vs. Blantyre Zero @ BAT Ground
Bangwe Super Queens Vs. Blantyre Hotspurs @ Mpira Stadium
Sunday 30 May 2021
Ntopwa Super Queens Vs. Sitima Yoce @ Kamuzu Stadium
Attu Bullets Vs. Chikwawa Queens @ Sitima Ground
Central Region
Saturday 29 May 2021
Hungry Lions Vs. Skippers @ Lilongwe Community Ground
Chilinde Queens Vs. TC11 @ Lilongwe Community Ground
Sunday 30 May 2021
DD Sunshine Vs. Destiny Academy @ Lilongwe Community Ground
Chisomo Academy Vs. Ascent Academy @ Kasungu Stadium
Northern Region
Saturday 29 May 2021
Sanwecka Sisters Vs. Topik Dynamos @ Luwinga Technical Center
MK Academy Vs. Gafu Sisters @ Mzuzu Stadium
Sunday 30 May 2021
Moyale Sisters Vs. Ekwendeni Sisters @ Luwinga Technical Center
Chicago Sisters Vs. CY Sisters @ Mzuzu Stadium
