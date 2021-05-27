FAM Women’s League kick off Saturday

After a year-long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic Women’s football returns with the kickoff of the FAM Women’s League this Saturday.

About 24 teams will take part in the competition which is divided into two phases.

The first phase will be a Regional championship involving eight teams per region who will play in a round robin format on home and away basis.

Then a national championship will follow drawing together the top three teams from each Region.

National Women’s Football Association General Secretary Linah Mtegha said the association is looking forward to a competitive season.

“We are happy that the League is starting after waiting for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As NWFA, we are expecting exciting games which will be more competitive because the players are eager to play after being idle for year.

“We however know that the Covid-19 pandemic is still among us so we have put in place a number of measures to make sure our players, officials and everyone at the match venues is safe. All matches will be played behind closed venues, temperatures will be checked at the entrance and masking up and sanitizing will be a must to all people attending our,” said Mtegha.

The League is expected to finish in September.

Below are the fixtures for this weekend

Southern Region

Saturday 29 May 2021

Evirom Vs. Blantyre Zero @ BAT Ground

Bangwe Super Queens Vs. Blantyre Hotspurs @ Mpira Stadium

Sunday 30 May 2021

Ntopwa Super Queens Vs. Sitima Yoce @ Kamuzu Stadium

Attu Bullets Vs. Chikwawa Queens @ Sitima Ground

Central Region

Saturday 29 May 2021

Hungry Lions Vs. Skippers @ Lilongwe Community Ground

Chilinde Queens Vs. TC11 @ Lilongwe Community Ground

Sunday 30 May 2021

DD Sunshine Vs. Destiny Academy @ Lilongwe Community Ground

Chisomo Academy Vs. Ascent Academy @ Kasungu Stadium

Northern Region

Saturday 29 May 2021

Sanwecka Sisters Vs. Topik Dynamos @ Luwinga Technical Center

MK Academy Vs. Gafu Sisters @ Mzuzu Stadium

Sunday 30 May 2021

Moyale Sisters Vs. Ekwendeni Sisters @ Luwinga Technical Center

Chicago Sisters Vs. CY Sisters @ Mzuzu Stadium

