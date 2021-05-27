Chakwera in Mozambique for SADC security meeting

President Lazarus Chakwera who is currently in Mozambique says he is committed to doing his part in ensuring stability in the SADC region.

He made the remarks in a Facebook post after his arrival in Maputo, Mozambique where he will attend the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Extraordinary Double Troika Summit.

The president also made similar remarks before departure at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe this morning.

“We do not want, as a country to be the weak link in the security in the region, so we want to fully participate,” said Chakwera.

The Double Troika Summit that will mainly focus on measures to deal with the attacks in Mozambique that have left more than 8,000 people displaced.

The summit will also establish and operationalize a Centre for Humanitarian Assistance which will coordinate assistance for displaced people in the region.

The Malawi president has travelled with Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda (sitting in for Foreign Affairs Minister) and Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zangazanga Chikhosi, among other government officials.

Chakwera will return to Malawi later today after the meeting.