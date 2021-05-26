Two fined K750,000 over cannabis sativa in Mangochi

Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, ordered Brighton Nkhoma, 42, and Thomas Mwenda, 28, to pay a fine of K750,000 for being found in possession of Indian hemp contrary to Regulation 19(1) as read with Section 4(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act.

During court proceedings, Mangochi Police Station Prosecution Officer Assistant Superintendent Davie Banda told the court that on May 18, 2021 Makokola Police officers were tipped by members of the public that the two are drug dealers from Mzimba district and were conducting the illegal business at Makawa Trading Centre.

The Police stormed the house of their sister in-law where the duo lodged and found 2 sack bags of 50 kilograms each of Indian hemp.

Both were arrested and officers seized the illicit drug as evidence.

Appearing in court, they pleaded guilty to the charge leveled against them.

In mitigation, the two asked for leniency, saying that they are breadwinners in their families but prosecutor Banda asked the court for stiffer penalties.

First Grade Magistrate Mtunduwatha Mpasu concurred with the state for a stiff penalty and he therefore ordered the first accused to pay a fine of K400,000 and K350,000 fine for the second accused.

Meanwhile, the duo have paid the fines. Both accused persons hail from Traditional Authority Khosolo in Mzimba.