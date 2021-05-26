Namadingo is my role model – Made  See

Young musician Medison ‘Made-See’ Kapeni has said his former manager Patience Namadingo remains his role model despite their controversial separation.

Writing on his Facebook page, the Blantyre based singer has stressed that Namadingo is the reason he is where he is.

“Dr Namadingo is my role model and nothing will change that because if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be at this level. Am growing up listening to his music and since the onset of my career, my dream was to meet him,” reads part of his post

The 15-year-old parted ways with Namadingo due to contract related misunderstandings. A few weeks later he landed a lucrative management deal with US based Malawian singer and businessman Tionge Mhango.

His departure from Namartists subjected him to heavy criticism from some quarters. Some people said Made See was not grateful for the effort Namadingo made to uplift him both artistically and academically.

After recognising his former manager some people have clapped for him for humbling himself before the man who spotted him. They believe he has exhibited a spirit of maturity.

“Very reasonable boy, it is now safe to say that you have really matured,” said Facebook user called Konde Boy.