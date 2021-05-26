Man commits suicide after being denied to sell pig

A 23-year-old man in Dedza district has committed suicide after his wife refused to allow him to sell their only pig.

According to Dedza deputy police publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda, the deceased has been identified as Leonard James of Sumbi village in the area of Traditional Authority Kasumbu in Dedza district.

It is reported that the pig was given to his wife Tisekenawo James by her uncle but the deceased secretly offered for sale the animal without the knowledge of his wife.

Earlier this week, Leonard sold the pig to a business man who plies his business within their village and on Monday, May 24, 2021. The buyer went to Leonard’s house to collect the pig but his wife resisted to give the pig to the buyer.

On Tuesday 25 May, 2021 when his wife was away, Leonard, out of shame and a means to punish his wife, locked himself in the house and consumed pesticides.

When his wife came back, she found him battling for life and immediately she alerted the neighbors who later found him already dead.

An autopsy report conducted at the district’s hospital has since revealed that his death was due to acute poisoning.

Meanwhile, police are advising the general public to desist from taking their own life in any circumstance but rather seek counseling from police or any other means.