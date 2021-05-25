Ex-convict rapes 4-year-old granddaughter

A 51-year-old man who served 8 years in prison for raping an 11-year-old girl, has been arrested again in Dedza for raping his 4-year old granddaughter.

Dedza Police Deputy Spokesperson Cassim Manda Mkombozi said the suspect identified as Tumizani Patisi found the minor outside his house playing with her friends.

He dragged the victim into his house and raped her. He was later caught in the act by his relations who heard the victim crying uncontrollably.

An angry mob descended on Patisi before he was later rescued by the police. The child has since been treated at Matumba Health Centre and she is in a stable condition.

The suspect will soon be arraigned in court on a charge of defilement, which attracts the maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Patisi hails from Mwampanda village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilikumwendo in Dedza district.