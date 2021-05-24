Who Are Malawian Footy Fans Picking to Win Euro 2020?

With the African Cup of Nations moved for a third and hopefully final time to early 2022, the summer football schedule now belongs to the delayed Euro 2020. Malawian football fans and betting tipsters alike will be following all the action either live or on the sort of betting website that keeps them up to date on everything connected to the European Championships. Of course, the one thing that all fans are dying to know is which national team will come out on top this summer.

Here we delve into the draw to see which teams have the easiest route to the Wembley showcase final, as well as those sides that could even struggle to escape their group.

France – A Team Packed with African Talent

If there is one team at this summer’s Euros which Malawian football fans will have an affinity for it is France, whose squad is packed with talent of African origins. Such players include Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.

What makes the French side even more tantalising to watch this summer is that they are looking to build on their 2018 World Cup triumph. In Russia, Didier Deschamps was able to knit together all the individual talents he had as his disposal to create a team with seemingly no ceiling to what it can achieve.

There is no doubt that Les Bleus will be cheered on in many parts of Malawi this summer, as a result of their flowing and attractive football.

England – The Three Lions Are Ready to Roar

Most followers of the beautiful game in Malawi have that one Premier League team that they hold dear to their heart, and that usually means they also have a soft spot for the English national team.

The Three Lions have a distinct advantage over many of their Euro 2020 rivals, because not only are they due to play all their Group D games at Wembley, but the competition’s final will also be played there. The last time England had home advantage at a European Championships was at Euro 96, when they reached the semi-finals. They will be hoping to go one better this time around.

North Macedonia – Euro Giant Killers

The Malawian national side are used to being underdogs who are obliged to punch well above their weight at international tournaments, so they will recognise the task faced by European minnows North Macedonia at Euro 2020.

Never before have the side qualified for a major championship, and they only did so this time around by beating Eastern European neighbours Georgia in a tense qualifying playoff.

With no big-name players in their squad, they will see any points scored this summer as a major bonus. Because many Malawian pros like Francisco Madinga and Peter Banda have ventured to Eastern Europe to ply their trade in domestic leagues, there should be a host of Malawians cheering on Europe’s most unfancied squad this summer.

Portugal – A Ronaldo Farewell

Euro 2016 was all about Cristiano Ronaldo leading his Portuguese charges to a famous tournament triumph.

All eyes are now once more on Portugal, to see if they can escape the so-called “Group of Death” which consists of France, Germany, and Hungary.

Whereas in 2016 Ronaldo and Pepe largely stood alone as the stars of the team, they are now joined by other top players such as Diogo Jota, Bruno Fernandes, and Rúben Dias who have all shown what they are capable of for their respective clubs.

For those Malawians who just want to see stellar flowing football, the Portuguese could be the team to keep an eye on this summer. Their Group F game against France is one match that really is a must-watch!