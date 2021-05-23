Struggling Warriors face Hammers

Rivals Mzuzu Warriors and Ekwendeni Hammers will start their Tnm Super League second-round campaign with a derby this afternoon at Mzuzu Stadium.

Warriors are on position 15 on the table with 14 points while their city rivals Hammers are on position six with 23 points.

Hammers came out on top when the two teams met in the first round and their coach Etson Kadenge says his side is ready to fight for the points.

“It seems the second round will be tough but as Hammers we are ready as we are in the league to stay. At the moment, there are no new faces in the camp but some players who were not playing in the first round will get chances,” said Kadenge.

In a separate interview, Warriors coach Gilbert Chirwa expressed confident that his side will win the game.