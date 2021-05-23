Police impound 16 motorcycles in Mangochi

By Michael Chiotcha

Mangochi police on Friday impounded 16 motorcycles over violation of Road Traffic Act.

Mangochi police station deputy publicist, Amina Tepani Daudi, said the Traffic police manned a number of places along Bakili Muluzi highway, to ensure, road safety measures are followed.

“The Traffic checks targeted motorcyclists most of whom are negligent on the road and hence could become victims of avoidable road accidents,” Daudi said.

She said it is difficult for police to trace the offenders when involved in a hit and run accidents since most of the motorcycles are not registered.

Daudi added that among the impounded are uninsured motorcycles, unregistered motorcycles, driving without license and crash helmets.

“Out of the eleven road accidents registered so far in the five months of 2021, three motorcyclists are among the ten people who have lost their lives through road accidents,” Daudi said.

The publicist said collaboration between police and department of road traffic, has led to registration of 25 motorcycles since the initiative started, a development authority have described as progressive.

The motorcyclists will appear before court to answer the charges after paperwork is completed.