Don’t lie to voters, MEC commissioner tells politicians

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Steven Duwa has decried the tendency by some politicians in the country who shun their campaign promises once elected, saying such conduct is retrogressive.

Speaking at Magoti Primary school on Saturday in Nsanje when he launched the Lalanje ward by Elections slated for next month, Commissioner Duwa said it is high time political parties in the country started fulfilling their campaign promises once elected.

Duwa said despite the mandate of MEC being to conduct free and fair elections, he said the electoral body would also want every election process they conduct to be a facilitation towards growth of development in the country.

“You see it has become more less like a tendency for most politicians to come to people during campaign, promising flowery things which they know for sure that they will not be able to fulfill or let alone implement.

“Much as our job as Malawi Electoral Commission is to ensure that we have conducted a free and fair election, but we would also want to see every election process we oversee to be a facilitation towards growth of development in the country.

“Times have changed. People would want their elected leaders to implement what they were promised during campaign,” said Duwa when he briefed reporters after launching the by-election.

He therefore challenged all political parties competing for the upcoming by elections in the district to field candidates whom they are sure will be able to fulfill their campaign promises once they are voted.

During the launch of the by elections, Duwa urged people in the area to take part in the upcoming by elections in large numbers saying councilors have got a very significant role to play in advancing development at the local level in line with the decentralization policy.

By-elections are being conducted following the death of Hashimu Chimuti who was the ward councillor for the area.

Speaking during the launch, Peterson Nyahoda who is Democratic Progressive Party Nsanje Lalanje constituency Governor said his party is ready to field another candidate who shall be able to continue with various development activities for the area.

MEC chairperson Dr Chifundo Kachale on Friday 21st May launched the June 29th by elections which are to be held in Nkhata bay Central Constituency, Likwembere ward in Blantyre North constituency and Lalanje ward in Nsanje lalanje constituency with a call to all electoral stakeholders to ensure strict adherence to Covd-19 prevention measures throughout the electoral period.

The by elections in Nkhatabay central constituency have come about following the supreme court ruling which nullified the 2019 parliamentary results for the area while in Chikwembere ward in Blantyre North constituency and Lalanje ward in Nsanje lalanje constituency, it is due to the demise of ward councilors for the area.