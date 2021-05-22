Petrol to hit K1,000 a litre

There is ‘No Through Road to Canaan’ if reports currently rife on social media that Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) is contemplating another fuel hike with Petrol billed at K1,000 per litre are credible.

According to the reports, MERA board met earlier today to discuss the issue of hiking fuel prices.

The pump prices were last adjusted in March when Petrol was increased from K834.60 to K899.20, Diesel from K826.40 to K898.00 and Paraffin from K613.20 to K719.60.

The hike followed a rise in prices on international market and the depreciation of the Malawi Kwacha.

An earlier fuel price adjustment effected in December last year led to protests across the country.

Reports about the impending fuel price adjustment come amid concerns over the rise of prices of various commodities. Malawians pay exorbitant prices on essential services and products such as water, data and electricity.

Earlier this month, a rights group challenged Members Parliament to r introduce motions, including healthy debates which should lead to review of some of the unjustifiable levies and tariffs on fuel, electricity and water.