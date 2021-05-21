Super League: Moyale Barracks maintain squad for second round

Kaning’ina Soldiers Moyale Barracks have not added new players to their first-round squad as the Tnm Super League second round is set to start this weekend.

Assistant coach Prichard Mwansa said the team is ready to start the second round against Lilongwe based Civil Service United on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Mwansa also said the team wants to win the league title.

“No new faces in the team, those who fought in the first round are the same and will fight in the remaining half.

“We are focusing much to end on top though it will be tough because of the way we performed in the first round,” he said.

Mwansa added that the game against Civo United will not be an easy match for his side but they will put up a fight.

“We want to win more game to fulfill our dreams of championship, we will fight hard until the last whistle of the league,” said Mwansa.

Moyale wrapped the first round on fourth position with 24 points, 18 of which came from six back to back wins.

Silver Strikers will start the second round on top, Nyasa Big Bullets are second while Tigers are bottom.