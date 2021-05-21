Ntcheu West MP pleads for ambulance

Member of Parliament for Ntcheu West has asked the Ministry of Health to consider providing an ambulance to Tsekera Health Centre, saying the health facility serves people from several areas.

The legislator Simeon Salambula said that people in his constituency walk long distance to access medical care at the health centre a situation which can be avoided if ambulances were adequate at the health centre.

Salambula added that Mtsangano road itself is in bad condition as such it very difficult for the people to access medical attention by travelling from Katsekera Health Centre more especially when they are referred to the main hospital which is Ntcheu District Hospital.

“The situation currently is not good. We need the ministry to come to our rescue considering that the health covers a huge area as such it is very difficult to depend on only 2 ambulances,” he said.

He went on to say that as Member of Parliament for the constituency he provided the Health centre with two vehicles to support people in the area but the vehicles are not still enough.

He expressed concern that some mothers are not attended to on time when they are in labour due to lack of ambulances.

Salambula then went on to say that danger comes when the expectant mothers deliver at home using the local considering that when a mother has complications, she requires medical assistance.

Tsekera Health Centre covers areas of Katsekera, Londani, Golinchimanga, Kakhobwe and Kambilonjo.