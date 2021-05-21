Man dies in Mzuzu road accident

A man identified as John Sungani has died after being hit by a vehicle near Grand Palace Hotel along Mzuzu/Chikangawa M1 road.

The accident occurred on May 19, 2021 at around 20:00 hours.

On the day, Sungani was walking on the extreme nearside of the road when he was hit by a Toyota passo registration number CZ 748 that was coming from Area 4 junction going towards Mzuzu city.

The vehicle was driven by 32-year-old Benson Magawa of Chikondi village Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku in Mzimba.

Due to the impact, Sungani sustained head injury and he was taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Police have advised road users to adhere to road traffic regulations to make sure that all preventable accidents are avoided.