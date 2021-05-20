Govt urged to suspend all mining activities

Member of Parliament for Zomba Central Awali has urged Government to suspend all mining activities until the Mining Regulatory Authority is established.

He made the remarks in Parliament yesterday when he was responding to the State of the Nation of Address (SONA).

Awali expressed concern that some mining companies steal minerals by claiming that they are taking out samples for testing.

“All minerals that were taken out of the country as samples but were not brought back after failing tests should be considered sold and appropriate royalties be deposited in Government Accounts.

“We shall lose more money by letting the mining and extractive industry to do business as usual,” said Awali.

Also speaking in Parliament, Member of Parliament for Chitipa South Welani Chilenga called for more action in dealing with illegal mining activities happening across the country.

The legislator expressed worry that in the SONA President Lazarus Chakwera did not talk about curbing illegal mining.

“Malawi is losing close to K20 million on daily basis through illegal mining taking place at Namizimu in Mangochi, Malingunde in Lilongwe, Vuwa in Nkhotakota and Perekezi in Mzimba,” said Chilenga.

He faulted the ministry of mining for failing to address illegal mining despite the Mines and Minerals Act of 2019 containing stiffer penalties against illegal mining.

Chilenga expressed surprise that the Ministry is now advising Chakwera to establish a Mining Regulatory Authority yet the same ministry rejected the inclusion of the authority in the Mines and Minerals Act.

He argued that even if the authority is formed, it will take many years for the authority to be effective in dealing with illegal mining.

Chakwera in the SONA said government will establish a Mining Regulatory Authority to bring sanity in the mining industry.