Govt to purchase 120 vehicles for Malawi Police

Government through the Ministry of Homeland Security says it will soon purchase 120 vehicles for the Malawi Police service.

The Minister responsible Richard Chimwendo Banda revealed this in the National Assembly in Lilongwe during Thursday’s Parliamentary sitting.

Banda was responding to Member of Parliament for Salima South Christopher Manja who asked the Minister of Homeland Security to consider Chipoka Police Station.

The Minister said that they wanted more than 300 vehicles considering that the issue has been neglected for a quiet time as such the MPS have been operating without enough resources.

He added that the process of purchasing the vehicles is almost done and they are only waiting for Public Procurement Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA).

“We still have challenges here and there considering that we cannot address this challenges within one budget but it can take us two more budget coming maybe 2024 for us to support all the police stations,” he explained.

On the issue of carelessness and misusing of police vehicles, Banda defended the police saying that they work 24 hours using the vehicles.

On the issue of cost for the purchase, the minister said that only the minister of finance is aware of the amount of the money and where they will buy the vehicles.

On maintenance works for Police stations, Chimwendo said Malawians should know that government will rehabilitate and maintain the police stations.