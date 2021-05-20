Former Mulhakho chairperson arrested for shooting girlfriend’s lover

Former chairperson of Mulhakho wa Alhomwe, Muchana Mpuluka, has been arrested in Mangochi for shooting and injuring his girlfriend’s lover.

Mangochi Police deputy spokesperson, Amina Daudi, has confirmed the arrest.

According to a police report, Mpuluka who is Deputy Director of Power Market Limited is in a love affair with a 25-year-old nurse identified as Vanilla Makhuli who works at Mangochi District Hospital.

The nurse also has another lover identified as Edward Mbalasa, a driver.

Mbalasa and Makhuli on 19 May at around 8PM were at Makhuli’s house at Mwanyama in the district.

While they were chatting, Mpuluka appeared all of a sudden and found them there. A quarrel broke out between the two men and Mpuluka fired his STEYA M9-A1 rifle twice injuring Mbalasa on the right foot in the process.

Mbalasa managed to escape but Mpuluka fire bullets on Mbalasa’s Suzuki Swift motor vehicle registration number BW 3417 and left the scene.

Mbalasa reported the issue to police and he was referred to Mangochi District Hospital where he was treated as out-patient for a small wound and bruises.

Law enforcers visited the scene where they found two empty cartilage were found.

Mpuluka is in police custody and his gun has been seized. He will appear in court tomorrow to face changes of acts intending to cause grievous harm and malicious damage.