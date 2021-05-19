Young woman dies in accident day after graduating with distinction from Malawi university

Isha Senga aged 26 has died in road accident today, a day after she graduated with distinction from the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST).

Ntcheu police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said Senga has been killed in an accident that occurred in the district this afternoon.

“Senga, 26, died after the vehicle she was travelling in overturned at Bawi area, along Balaka-Ntcheu M1 road at around 13:30 pm,” said Chigalu.

On Tuesday, Senga attended the graduation ceremony at MUST in Thyolo district.

According to Chigalu, today Senga was travelling in a Toyota Atenza saloon registration number BY 8379 which was being driven by a man aged 28 and had three passengers on board.

The vehicle was coming from the direction of Balaka heading towards Ntcheu with upon arrival at Bawi the driver failed to negotiate a bend.

“As a result, the vehicle swerved to the extreme nearside dirty verge where it overturned. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital,” said Chigalu.

Another passenger sustained serious injuries and is admitted to the hospital while two people, a passenger and the driver, escaped with minor injuries.

Senga hailed from Chiradzulu district.