I don’t need scandals to stay relevant – Suffix sends for Rashley

Award winning gospel hip-hop artist suffix has said he does not need scandals to remain a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

According to the rapper, he got where he is simply by staying true to principles of the gospel which he preaches in his music ministry.

“Made it out of the ghetto with this God flo no smoko….sitifunika ma smoko to stay relevant,” reads some of his random lyrics in a new song.

The new song is entitled Samala and it is a product of Zambian renowned gospel artist Pompi.

People believe, the Malawian man`s message in Samala is targeting budding talent Rashley who is believed to have deliberately produced an x-rated video to market his new song called Kumayamika.

However, some quarters have said there is no connection between Suffix` lyrics and Rashley`spublicity stunt. They argue that the rapper dropped his verse on Pompi`s song before the Ndizangalala star`s adult video found its way to the public.

They have further argued that Suffix`s message is general therefore it is just a coincidence that Samala has come at a time when Rashley is trending with the controversial marketing strategy.