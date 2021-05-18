Girl aged 17 commits suicide in Blantyre

A 17-year old girl hanged herself to death on Monday in Ndirande Township in Blantyre.

The girl has been identified as Navy Chingola,

Police say Nancy committed suicide at around 18:00hrs at Ndirande Mapuloti in Blantyre.

Nancy was left home alongside her brother when their mother went for business at Ndirande Market.

At around the midday, Nancy’s brother left the house and went to the house of his friend in the same neighborhood. At the time, Nancy was washing her clothes.

On her return from the market, at around 18:30 hours, the mother found the daughter hanging dead on a piece of rope in her bedroom.

With the help of her neighbours, the mother untied the lifeless daughter from the rope and laid her down.

She reported to Ndirande Police Station and police officers rushed to the scene.

They took her body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where death was certified as due to strangulation.

Nancy hailed from Lundu village Traditional Authority Lundu in Chikhwawa District.

Meanwhile, Police is appealing to all youths not to take their lives no matter how hard the situation is.