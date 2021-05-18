Football referees trained on laws of the game

About 30 football officiating personnel have been trained in a refresher course meant to remind them about the new laws of the game of football.

The training in Phalombe was organised by the district’s referees football committee with support from district sports office.

Speaking in an interview after the two-day training, committee’s Chairperson Aubrey Lomoliwa advised the referees to refrain from giving controversial decisions which they are not sure of.

“It is better that you (centre referees) should be in the game all the time and follow signals from fellow officiating personnel such as assistant referees.

“You should avoid giving out controversial decisions all the time, let’s protect the game, use all the laws as per the law book,” he said.

On his part, Emmanuel Mlauzi who was one of the facilitators advised the referees that they should be reading the laws all the time so that they should stick to their minds.

“Please always consult your books, read them and don’t be shy to consult your fellow referees. Remember to be attending these freshers whenever they are available to keep yourselves updated with the laws,” he said.

In an interview, district sports officer for Phalombe, Edward Malumero told the referees to choose one career.

” I know some of you, you double your roles like being a Coach and a referee at the same time and even as an administrator, please choose one thing to avoid conflict of interest.

He then promised that in the next fiscal year more referees will be trained but priority will be given to women.