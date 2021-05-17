Chizuma rejection: MP Kawale wants PAC to rescind decision

Member of Parliament for Dowa North East Dalitso Kawale will move a motion asking the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) to rescind its decision to reject the appointment of Martha Chizuma as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general.

Kawale who is a member of the committee will move a motion when PAC resumes its sitting today.

The motion reads: “That in view of the development surrounding the decision of the Public Appointments Committee not to confirm Ms. Martha Chizuma as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau which took place 11th May 2021, this committee rescinds its decision not to confirm Ms. Martha Chizuma and that consequently, this committee will proceed to consider her appointment and communicate the resultant decision to the House.”

PAC members rejected Chizuma’s appointment last week as nine members rated her 1 score out of 25. Eight other members rated her 25 out of 25 while one gave Chizuma 23 out of 25. Chizuma got an average of 14.9 but she needed to get 17 in order to pass.

Chizuma who is the current Ombudsman is widely considered to be the popular choice for the role of ACB director general.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition will hold protests at Parliament Building on Tuesday to demand Parliament to confirm Chizuma.