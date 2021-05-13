Police hunt for robbers who poured acid on man

Police in Mangochi are hunting for twelve criminals who poured acid on a 48-year-old man and stole his property worth K730,000.

The attack occurred in the wee hours of Monday in the area of Traditional Authority Katuli.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said the wife of the victim told police that the couple heard a big bang on the front door of their house.

Suddenly, criminals stormed the house and they dragged her husband to a nearby graveyard.

Daudi added that the assailants hacked Mponda three times in the head with panga knives and poured acidic liquid mixed with petrol all over his body.

The thugs then run away with his Lifo motorbike blue in color, three bicycles and one blanket.

“His wife reported the matter at Katuli Police Unit who visited the scene of incident and found 2 bottles and 8 plastic jumbo smelling petrol,” she said.

Currently, Mponda is admitted at Mangochi district hospital where he is battling burn wounds.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing to the community to provide hints that may lead to the arrest of the culprits.