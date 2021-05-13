Mangochi Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Muslims in Mangochi are celebrating Eid al-Fitr today, saying they saw the moon.

Muslims started fasting for the month of Ramadhan on April 12. It was expected that Malawian Muslims would celebrate Eid today after the first sighting of the new moon but the moon was not seen in Malawi last night.

The Muslim Association of Malawi (Mam) indicated that Eid prayers will be held tomorrow upon the likely sighting of the moon today.

However, Muslims in Mangochi have held prayers celebrating Eid today. The prayers were held at Forest Ground in the district where hundreds of Muslims gathered.

Ulamah Council Chairperson (Mangochi) Chapter, Sheikh Abubakar Ali Labson Ali said they held the prayers because they saw the moon.

Muslims at the venue argued that 30 days of fasting mandated in the Quran have elapsed hence they are celebrating.

Ramadan is the Arabic name for the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is considered one of the holiest Islamic months.

Muslims during the month have an early morning meal before dawn and break their fast after sunset. Muslims are also encouraged to give to charity and strengthen their relationship with God.