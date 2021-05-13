Man gets 21 years in jail for raping stepdaughter

A court in Kasungu has sentenced a 45-year-old man to 21 years in prison with hard labour for raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The rapist has been identified as Madalitso Nkhoma.

State Prosecutor, Sub Inspector James Muyira told the Kasungu Senior Resident Magistrate that Nkhoma committed the crime on the morning of October 23, 2020, when the victim’s mother went to the market to sell doughnuts.

The following day, the mother noticed that her daughter was crying due to vaginal pain. The child revealed that her stepfather raped her and gave her 10,000 Kwacha so that she should not reveal to anyone.

After Nkhoma’s conviction, Muyira asked for a stiff sentence arguing that the convict displayed bad behavior because he was supposed to protect the child.

Pronouncing the judgement, Kasungu Senior Resident Magistrate, Biar Kamanga said sexual offenders are a threat to a society. He therefore, slapped Nkhoma with 21 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour.