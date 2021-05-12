Mpinganjira reveals donations to Chakwera, Chilima

Businessperson Thom Mpinganjira has revealed that he donated and loaned over K1.4 billion to politicians, including President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Mpinganjira made the revelations today while testifying in the case in which he is being accused of offering bribes to the 2019 presidential elections judges so that they could rule in favor of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

The businessperson was found with a case to answer and today he decided to enter his defence. He was cross-examined by both his lawyers Patrice Nkhono and Tamando Chokhotho.

According to Mpinganjira who owns the FDH Bank, he used to donate to the Chakwera-led Malawi Congress Party (MCP) using personal funds as banks are prohibited from donating to or financing political parties.

Chakwera would make a request for funds and then send Prince Kapondamgaga and Mr Chivunde to collect the money. Chakwera would then send a message saying received to confirm that the money had been received.

Donations to Chakwera in 2019 were as follows: K5 Million 20th August; K6 Million on 11 July; K5 Million Kwacha on 18 July; and K10 Million Kwacha on 27 September.

In 2020, Mpinganjira gave Chakwera K10 million on 28 January, K25 million on 17 February and K20 million on 4 May.

In relation to Chilima, Mpinganjira says he donated K50 million on 31 August 2019; K9 million on 13 May 2019; K30 million on 3 Jan 2020; and K10 Million on 18 June 2020. Mpinganjira also gave Chilima a loan of K350 million for purchase of motor vehicles.

He also told the court that the Democratic Progressive Party led by former president Peter Mutharika got over K900 million from him and that he also donated over K40 million to the People’s Party which is led by former President Joyce Banda.

The businessperson, however, admitted that there was no evidence that Chakwera and Chilima requested for the loans.

Lawyer Reyneck Matemba who is representing the state in the case argued that Mpinganjira’s claims on political party financing are not relevant to the case.

The case has since been adjourned to June 1 when witnesses for Mpinganjira are expected to start testifying.