Woman steals baby in Mzuzu

Jenda Police in Mzimba are hunting for a woman who stole a one-month-old baby boy at Jenda Health Centre.

According to a Police report, this occurred on Sunday 9 May, 2021.

Police say that the child’s father was admitted at Jenda Health Centre. His wife, Alinafe Kamanga, befriended the suspect who lied to her that she had a patient at labour ward.

On May 9, 2021, the suspect told Kamanga that she was menstruating and she asked her to go together to the Kamanga’s house to have a bath.

When Kamanga was going back to the Health Centre to check her husband, the suspect asked Kamanga to leave the child with her outside the Health facility.

Kamanga left the child with the suspect and went inside the Health facility to check on her husband.

When she came back, she was surprised, the suspect was nowhere to be seen.

According to the parents of the child, the suspect is light in complexion, short and she has a medium size body.

Meanwhile, Jenda Police is appealing to the members of the general public to report information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to any nearest police station