King Kananji disses 3rd Eye: You ain’t worthy of Mandela’s name

It never rains but pours for veteran hip hop artist Mandela ‘Third Eye’ Mwanza as he has been torn apart by his fellow rapper King Kananji.

In a diss song entitled “end of an error” Kananji fires the killer shots at the gigantic rapper. According to King, the name Mandela does not fit the Deep hit maker.

“Tryna get fame off your People’s pain? You should be ashamed/You ain’t worthy of your government name/Madiba getting ethered by an English speaker (damn),” reads part of the lyrics.

The cold war has attracted a mixed reaction from followers of the two rappers.

“No disrespect to Third but this Kananji just raised the bar,” argues Mathews Msuku.

On the contrary, Emmanuel Kafunsa believes Kananji is way behind Third Eye, hence his diss song is just noise to the ear.

“Who is Kananji, Why is wasting his time by attacking the King of Malawi hip hop? Third Eye made a name long ago,” said Kafunsa

The debate on who is better than who rages on among the two rappers’ followers on social media.