HRDC’s pro-Chizuma demos set for May 18

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) will conduct demonstrations on May 18 to demand the confirmation of Martha Chizuma as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General.

The grouping has notified Lilongwe City Council and Inspector General of Malawi Police Service through a letter about the demos.

“This letter serves to notify you about our intention to hold peaceful demonstrations to demand that Parliament through the Public Appointments Affairs Committee to confirm Martha Chizuma as the Anti-Corruption Bureau Director,” part of the letter reads.

The demonstrations will start at Community Ground via Kamuzu Central roundabout pass through Nature Sanctuary Road and protesters will gather at Parliament building.

The demos comes after the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) voted against the appointment of Martha Chizuma as the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Chizuma who passed interviews before being appointed by President Lazarus Chakwera, appeared before thecommittee today for her confirmation.

Nine PAC members gave her one out of 25 and nine other members gave her 25 out 25 but the chairperson of the committee declared that Chizuma has failed.

Meanwhile, have suspected foul play over the way the confirmation hearing was conducted.