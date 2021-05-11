Chakwera condoles family of Malawi Army soldier

President Lazarus has spoken to the family of Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga to express condolence over the death of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier.

This is according to a statement signed by Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda.

According to Banda, Chakwera also expressed his gratitude for Kamanga’s service in the cause of Africa’s peace and freedom, for which she courageously sacrificed her life.

“The president calls on all Malawians here at home and abroad to privately observe a minute of silence in honour of Lane Corporal Kamanga and in solidarity with all men and women in uniform who continue to put their lives at risk to keep Malawi and the region at peace,” reads part of the statement.

Kamanga, 28, was killed on Monday near Beni (North Kivu) after an armed group attacked the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

The Malawi Defence Force yesterday said it has lost a courageous, hardworking and disciplined female soldier.

United Nations Security Council has since warned deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and it has called on the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.