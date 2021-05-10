Malawi Army Soldier killed in DRC

A 28-year-old Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier has been killed in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after an MDF base was attacked by an armed group.

The Army officer has been identified as Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga and the DRC she was serving under the United Nations Organization Stabilisation Mission.

“Malawi Defence Force has lost a courageous, hardworking and disciplined female soldier. We greatly mourn the death of Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga,” said Acting Spokesperson for MDF, Kelvin Mlelemba.

I Malawi, Kamanga was based at Malawi Maritime Force Headquarters in Mangochi. She hailed from Mbayani Village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.

According to Mlelemba, the Remains of Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga will be repatriated to Malawi once the United Nations (UN) procedures are completed.

In 2018, four Malawian soldiers were also killed after coming under attack by rebels. The four were also part of the United Nations peace keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.