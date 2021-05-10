Covid-19: Four new cases imported from India

Malawi on Sunday registered five new cases, four of which have been imported from India.

According to the Ministry of Health, four people who recently arrived from India tested positive for Covid-19 and they are in isolation Lilongwe.

Cases from India have led to concerns over government’s failure to carry out comprehensive screening and enforce serious quarantine measures on people arriving in the country.

Malawi banned travellers from India and Pakistan but the country is said to continue getting labourers from the two countries who are set to work in industries and manufacturing companies owned by Malawians of Indian origin.

There are also fears of increase in local transmissions following President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to hold whistle stop tours in several areas on Friday where thousands gathered.

In a statement yesterday, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said some people have relaxed and are not practicing the Covid-19 preventive and containment measures.

“At the same time, other countries are observing a surge in the number of new cases, admissions and deaths, this poses a risk for a third wave across the globe. It is very important at this point that we sustain the gains we have made so far and ensure that we suppress the transmission even further by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures.,” said Chiponda.

Malawi has recorded 34,171 cases including 1,153 deaths and 32,159 recoveries. The country has 725 active cases.