Chakwera blames M1 road for his late arrival in Mzuzu

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says he arrived late in Mzuzu this evening because of the poor state of the M1 road.

Chakwera was speaking to thousands of people who had gathered for hours waiting to welcome him in the city of Mzuzu.

“Let me admit that the condition of the M1 road is in bad state that forced us to travel at a slow pace. That’s why we arrived late,” he said.

Chakwera is in the North where he will be engaged with several Government duties including the UNILIA graduation ceremony.

During the trip to Mzuzu, the Malawi leader stopped at Lumbadzi, Mponela and Madisi Trading Centres in Dowa and Kasungu.

At the places where he stopped, he also talked about the poor state of the M1 road saying the road which stretches from Nsanje to Chitipa has been in a bad shape and needs re-construction.

He promised that the Tonse Alliance government will soon initiate the re-construction works of the road.