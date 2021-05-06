Three win in Finca’s dabo dabo second draw

Three lucky winners have won cash prizes in the second monthly draw of FINCA’s Dabo Dabo promotion.

Speaking during the draw, FINCA’s Marketing Manager, Violet Mangani described the promotion as a success for both customers and the company as well.

Mangani explained that the promotion is one of FINCA’s tactics to improve its customer’s financial health by encouraging a savings culture, which will help customers meet their needs build a brighter future.

The first prize of MK250,000 was won by Amadi Francisco under FINCA Nchalo branch while the MK200,000 prize went to Anna Gondwe under FINCA Rumphi branch and the third prize, MK100,000, went to David Mshani under FINCA Karonga branch.

However, Mangani said customers still have a chance to win a share of MK2,300,000 in the Dabo Dabo promotion where the grand prize of MK500,000 will be awarded to one lucky winner.

She added that customers can be excited for their option to get their interest up-front, which goes as high as 12% per annum and further explained that multiples of MK50,000 give a customer more chances to win in the promotion.

“The promotion has been exciting for both the company and our customers so far. We have had more entries in the second draw after awarding the first winners last month.”

“Every customer that places a Fixed Deposit minimum MK50,000 for at least three months, automatically enters a draw to win monthly prizes and a grand prize of MK500,000. Customers who deposit more than MK50,000 have a higher chance of winning. For example, MK100,000 gives you two entries, MK200,000 gives you four entries and so on,” she said.

Amadi Francisco, a filling station owner in Nchalo, expressed his excitement saying he is grateful that FINCA has been a good financial service provider to aid his business.

“I have been a FINCA customer for a long time, where I access business loans. I decided to place a fixed deposit looking at the exciting possibility of a double win,” he said.

The promotion which is expected to be completed next month, was launched in March this year in a drive to promote the savings culture and financial health of FINCA customers.