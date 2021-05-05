Vic Marley’s memorial show set for May 29

By Michael Chiotcha

This year, marks exactly sixteen years after the demise of Malawi’s reggae dancehall superstar, Vic Marley.

Music lovers, across the country, will celebrate, the fallen dance hall icon at, “Vic Marley’s memorial show” which will take place on the 29th of May, 2021 at Lilongwe golf club.

Vic Marley, Born Victor Kunje, the “Hiii Hoo” star died on 24 May in 2005 in a tragic road accident.

Speaking in an interview, the organizer of the show, and Vic’s Close friend, and ragga muffin star, Annie Matumbi said the show aims to celebrate life of the departed legend.

Matumbi said, the performances’ will be by both from old school and new school artists.

“Currently, artist who have confirmed their performances’ are Anne Matumbi, Skeffa Chimoto, Lulu, Phyzix, Blasto, Malinga Mafia, and the Black Missionaries are yet to confirm,” said Matumbi.

He added that they are planning to bring more artists to perform and a lot of surprise artists will be unveiled.

Matumbi further said that gate entry for the show will be MK, 2500 only.

The Chidikhodikho star described his colleague, Vic Marley as a well talented, who had vision with his art.

The “Adafelanji” hit maker released an album titled “Mau anga” that shook the music industry with hits like, “Malilime”, “Ziyankhulo” ,“Ndikazamwalira” “Traffic Police man”, and “Pokha Pokha”.

In 2013, Vic Marley was honored with a Life Time Achiever award at Urban Music party (UMP) festival that took place at Blantyre Cultural Center.