Janta consoles Bill Gates: I feel your pain

Janta has told Bill Gates that “divorce is not an easy thing” and that the Malawian musician who is also a divorcee shares the Billionaire’s pain following separation from wife Melinda after 27 years of marriage.

Bill and Melinda announced the divorce earlier this week. During their marriage they raised three and built the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives,” the pair said.

Janta and his wife Ethel Molande split last year after Ethel reportedly cheated on him with a married man. The musician at the time described his marriage as a beautiful apple which was rotten inside.

Following Bill and Melinda’s divorce, Janta who came into the limelight years ago with a song titled “Divorce” has offered support to Bill.

“I feel your pain Mr Bill Gates. A Divorce is not an easy thing💔💔💔💔,” the musician posted on Facebook.

Malawians, however, have mocked Janta over the post saying Janta’s and Bill’s situations are different.

“Me I blame your English teacher he didn’t tell you a difference between dumping and divorce,” said one commenter.

While another said: “It’s different. Bill Gates wife filed for a divorce and himself agreed to it after having a conversation. In your case your wife just went away without leaving you a notice.”