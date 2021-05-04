Sheriffs ordered to seize former Malawi President’s property

Sheriffs have been told to seize and sell property belonging to former President Peter Mutharika over Mutharika’s failure to pay legal costs.

Mutharika and former secretary to the government Lloyd Muhara were ordered by a court to pay legal costs amounting to K69 million but have so far managed to pay K47 million. The High Court has now told the sheriffs to pounce on the two in order to get the remaining K22 million.

“You are hereby ordered to seize and sell all of the moveable property of the above named Prof Arthur P Mutharika and Lloyd Muhara except that exempted from seizure under the Sheriffs Act, so as to realise the judgement debt in the sum of K22, 070, 335 and the cost of your execution of this enforcement order,” reads part of the order issued today and signed by Registrar of the High Court.

The money will be paid to Human Rights Defenders Coalition, Association of Magistrates in Malawian and Malawi Law Society.

The three organizations won a case in which Mutharika and Muhara were found to have abused their offices by attempting to force Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Justice of Appeal Edward Twea to go on leave pending retirement.

The attempt was made in June last year when Mutharika was in power but it was thwarted after an the three organisations sought judicial review.